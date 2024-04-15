Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $316.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $236.98 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its 200 day moving average is $234.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the software company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

