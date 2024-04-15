AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,962.32 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,988.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,746.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

