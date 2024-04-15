Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $970.65 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.35 billion and $970.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $35.33 or 0.00055958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,603,754 coins and its circulating supply is 377,914,114 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.