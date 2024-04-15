Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.78. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.74% and a negative net margin of 2,219.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,337 shares of company stock worth $4,690,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

