Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $189.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

ACLS stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.32. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.25 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

