Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $103.20

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.20 and last traded at $103.46, with a volume of 138177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.61.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

