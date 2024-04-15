Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,955,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,120,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

AX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

