AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 234.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AXT by 317.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AXT by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. 1,188,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,342. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

