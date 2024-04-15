Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $115.20

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1479069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.48).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The stock has a market cap of £359.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,063.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 32,500 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($48,538.16). In related news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($48,538.16). Also, insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,567.65). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

