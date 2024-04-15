Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $115.20

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1479069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.48).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The stock has a market cap of £359.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,063.64 and a beta of 0.62.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
