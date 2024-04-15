Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,344 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.81. 74,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

