Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $857,868,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $233.91. The stock had a trading volume of 548,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,230. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day moving average is $217.93.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

