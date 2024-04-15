Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,157 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,769,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,049,434. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $285.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.