Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,157 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,769,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,049,434. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $285.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.