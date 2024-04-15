Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 1,064,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,864. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

