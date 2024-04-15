Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 8,060 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.50. 373,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,239. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.