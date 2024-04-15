Bank of America Boosts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $40.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. 262,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,813. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 82.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,234,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,850 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 830,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 492,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

