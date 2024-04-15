Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,792 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $93.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.