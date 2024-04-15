Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

