Barclays Begins Coverage on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NDAQ stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $96,241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,974,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

