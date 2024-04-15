Barclays Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $12.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

IAS opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $876,562 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

