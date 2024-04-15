Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 560 ($7.09) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 370 ($4.68).
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 514.63 ($6.51).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,727.27%.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
