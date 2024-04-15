Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 560 ($7.09) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 370 ($4.68).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 514.63 ($6.51).

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

BDEV opened at GBX 460 ($5.82) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 475.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.37). The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.91, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,727.27%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

