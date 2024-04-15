Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 340 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $159.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.54.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

