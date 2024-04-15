Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 142,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $3,976,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $205.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $183.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

