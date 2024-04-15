Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 155,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.