Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

