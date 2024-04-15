Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $565.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.14. The company has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

