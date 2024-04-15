Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $591,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $311.92 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 858.50, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

