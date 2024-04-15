Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $713,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

