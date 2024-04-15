Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $853,000 Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.