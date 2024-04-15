Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 73,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $149.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

