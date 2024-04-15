Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,558,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWD opened at $171.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

