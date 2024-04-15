Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,986 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,523,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

