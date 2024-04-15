B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 2.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.68. 3,085,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.