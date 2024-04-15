B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $10.89 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after buying an additional 914,485 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,822,000 after buying an additional 491,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,356,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,276,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %
ABBV stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.90. 1,513,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.