B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVSC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000.

NYSEARCA:AVSC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,800. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $456.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

