BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BESIY opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $195.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 30.60%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

