Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

BECN opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

