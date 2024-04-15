Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Invests $3.89 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.72. The company has a market cap of $400.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.