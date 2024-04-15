Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Invests $3.89 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.72. The company has a market cap of $400.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

