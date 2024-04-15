Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.95 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $244.46 million and $1.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.87 or 0.04885757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00055595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,129,386 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,749,386 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

