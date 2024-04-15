Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $254.26 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $254.26 million and $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.51 or 0.04897674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00020360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003495 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,126,753 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,746,753 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

