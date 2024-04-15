Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on the stock.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
LON:GFM opened at GBX 131 ($1.66) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.02. The firm has a market cap of £241.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.71).
Griffin Mining Company Profile
