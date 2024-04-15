Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

LON:GFM opened at GBX 131 ($1.66) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.02. The firm has a market cap of £241.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.71).

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

