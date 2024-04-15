Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.87. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,449. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

