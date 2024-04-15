Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,201 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $20.38 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

