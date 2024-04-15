Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $93.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $98.34.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

