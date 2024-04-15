Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after buying an additional 882,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

QUAL stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average of $148.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.