Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,122. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.05 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.