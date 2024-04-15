Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Shares of TDY opened at $398.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

