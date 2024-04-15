Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

