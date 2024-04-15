Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 203 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. YCG LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 202,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

RSG opened at $187.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.33 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.