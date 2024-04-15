Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $119,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Archrock Stock Up 2.7 %

AROC stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

