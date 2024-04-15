Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 47,842 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,842 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

